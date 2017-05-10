a Quinn Family Basha celebrating recovery

According to Paul Quinn the Executive Director for National Alliance on Mental Illness the Quinn family continues to celebrate recovery whether it's from mental illness or addiction along with people who are connected to N.A.M.I. in Coshocton, Guernsey, Muskingum, Morgan, Noble, and Perry Counties. "Historically in this country its symptom management and there's very little offer to individuals who are going through their recovery in terms of quality of life," Quinn said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.