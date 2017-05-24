5 for Wednesday: Five articles in the...

5 for Wednesday: Five articles in the Wednesday, May 24, 2017 Daily Jeffersonian

Wednesday May 24

2) Victims in shooting are Cambridge brothers The two men shot outside a Franklin Street home during an altercation with a Barnesville resident a week ago were brothers who reside in Cambridge. 3) Dispute about money leads to city assault A Quaker City man is facing a criminal charge after allegedly inflicting a serious injury on a woman during an altercation at her Cambridge home.

Coshocton, OH

