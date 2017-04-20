What's up?

April 20: Poetry Reading, 7 p.m., Kauke Hall, Room 038, 400 E. University St., College of Wooster; Rowan Ricardo Phillips, author and fellow at the New York Institute for the Humanities at NYU; free, open to public. April 20: Philosophy Honor Society Lecture, 7:30 p.m., Lean Lecture Room of Wishart Hall, 303 E. University St., College of Wooster; Tristram McPherson, associate professor of philosophy at The OhioState University; free, open to public.

