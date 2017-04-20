What's up?
April 20: Poetry Reading, 7 p.m., Kauke Hall, Room 038, 400 E. University St., College of Wooster; Rowan Ricardo Phillips, author and fellow at the New York Institute for the Humanities at NYU; free, open to public. April 20: Philosophy Honor Society Lecture, 7:30 p.m., Lean Lecture Room of Wishart Hall, 303 E. University St., College of Wooster; Tristram McPherson, associate professor of philosophy at The OhioState University; free, open to public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Coshocton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BEWARE!!! Keep your children safe and away! Fre...
|Apr 13
|EshSchwitz
|3
|andrea from conesville
|Mar 30
|ino
|3
|Body found in Coshocton identified as Columbus-...
|Mar '17
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|FEC reports show DeVos family gave $51K to Port...
|Feb '17
|Reality
|5
|Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Yeah yeh
|10
|English man wants a life change
|Jan '17
|Qwiktim
|2
|Devil's Den Waterfall (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|KJAKL5
|24
Find what you want!
Search Coshocton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC