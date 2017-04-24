Suicide Awareness Banquet

Suicide Awareness Banquet

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Whiznews.com

ZANESVILLE, Ohio - The 14 Annual Suicide Awareness Banquet was held earlier this evening with this years theme being 'Suicide: One of Addiction's Hidden Risks.' The Mental Health and Recovery Services Board's Suicide Prevention Coalitions from Coshocton, Guernsey, Morgan, Muskingum, and Perry counties hosted the event and brought in Mark Hurst M.D. the Medical Director for Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coshocton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Devil's Den Waterfall (Jul '10) Apr 22 KJAKL5 25
BEWARE!!! Keep your children safe and away! Fre... Apr 13 EshSchwitz 3
andrea from conesville Mar 30 ino 3
News Body found in Coshocton identified as Columbus-... Mar '17 They cannot kill ... 3
News FEC reports show DeVos family gave $51K to Port... Feb '17 Reality 5
News Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08) Jan '17 Yeah yeh 10
English man wants a life change Jan '17 Qwiktim 2
See all Coshocton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coshocton Forum Now

Coshocton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coshocton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Coshocton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,382 • Total comments across all topics: 280,608,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC