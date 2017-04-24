Suicide Awareness Banquet
ZANESVILLE, Ohio - The 14 Annual Suicide Awareness Banquet was held earlier this evening with this years theme being 'Suicide: One of Addiction's Hidden Risks.' The Mental Health and Recovery Services Board's Suicide Prevention Coalitions from Coshocton, Guernsey, Morgan, Muskingum, and Perry counties hosted the event and brought in Mark Hurst M.D. the Medical Director for Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.
