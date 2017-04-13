Police confident Newcomerstown gunman...

Police confident Newcomerstown gunman, accomplice will be caught

The U.S. Marshal's Service, Drug Enforcement Administration, Ohio Highway Patrol and local law enforcement agencies from Tuscarawas, Coshocton and Guernsey counties are looking for two men and a Geo Tracker in connection with the shooting of a Newcomerstown police officer Tuesday morning. "Most law enforcement across the state of Ohio is aware of what we're looking for," Police Chief Gary Holland said Wednesday.

