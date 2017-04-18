Man cleared as suspect in officera s ...

Man cleared as suspect in officera s shooting considers suing

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Whiznews.com

An Ohio man says being identified as a suspect in an officer's shooting caused turmoil for his family, even though he was quickly cleared and investigators concluded the policeman tried to kill himself and fabricated a cover-up story. A statewide alert named Chaz Gillilan as a suspect in what was reported as an April 11 traffic-stop shooting in Newcomerstown, about 100 miles south of Cleveland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coshocton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
BEWARE!!! Keep your children safe and away! Fre... Apr 13 EshSchwitz 3
andrea from conesville Mar 30 ino 3
News Body found in Coshocton identified as Columbus-... Mar '17 They cannot kill ... 3
News FEC reports show DeVos family gave $51K to Port... Feb '17 Reality 5
News Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08) Jan '17 Yeah yeh 10
English man wants a life change Jan '17 Qwiktim 2
Devil's Den Waterfall (Jul '10) Dec '16 KJAKL5 24
See all Coshocton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coshocton Forum Now

Coshocton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coshocton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
 

Coshocton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,454 • Total comments across all topics: 280,428,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC