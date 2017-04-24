Conservation marks 75 years

An important Ohio milestone occurred on April 18, 2017 - the diamond anniversary of the first soil and water conservation district in Ohio.Highland SWCD was the first and was quickly followed by Champaign, Clark, Butler, Coshocton, Morrow, Noble, Guernsey, Monroe, and Tuscarawas for a grand total of 10 in 1941.

