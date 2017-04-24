Conservation marks 75 years
An important Ohio milestone occurred on April 18, 2017 - the diamond anniversary of the first soil and water conservation district in Ohio.Highland SWCD was the first and was quickly followed by Champaign, Clark, Butler, Coshocton, Morrow, Noble, Guernsey, Monroe, and Tuscarawas for a grand total of 10 in 1941.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Coshocton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Devil's Den Waterfall (Jul '10)
|Apr 22
|KJAKL5
|25
|BEWARE!!! Keep your children safe and away! Fre...
|Apr 13
|EshSchwitz
|3
|andrea from conesville
|Mar 30
|ino
|3
|Body found in Coshocton identified as Columbus-...
|Mar '17
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|FEC reports show DeVos family gave $51K to Port...
|Feb '17
|Reality
|5
|Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Yeah yeh
|10
|English man wants a life change
|Jan '17
|Qwiktim
|2
Find what you want!
Search Coshocton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC