Two Vehicle Accident leaves One with Serious Injures
Sergeant Jeffrey Jirles explains just before one o'clock this afternoon a commercial log truck driven by 43 year old Vernon Yoder of Millersburg was eastbound on State Route 16 when he struck a jeep driven by 22 year old Bonnie Strohl of Coshocton who failed to yield at a stop sign on North Dresden Road. Yoder remains at Genesis Hospital with minor injures and Strohl was transported to Grant Hospital in Columbus with serious injures.
