Two Vehicle Accident leaves One with Serious Injures

Sergeant Jeffrey Jirles explains just before one o'clock this afternoon a commercial log truck driven by 43 year old Vernon Yoder of Millersburg was eastbound on State Route 16 when he struck a jeep driven by 22 year old Bonnie Strohl of Coshocton who failed to yield at a stop sign on North Dresden Road. Yoder remains at Genesis Hospital with minor injures and Strohl was transported to Grant Hospital in Columbus with serious injures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.