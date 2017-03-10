Student's threats result in Coshocton school lockdown
A 15-year-old Coshocton High School student was taken into custody Thursday after allegedly posting threats against the school on a social media website. The threats resulted in the Coshocton City Schools being placed on lockdown and some students being sent home as law enforcement officials investigated the incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.
Add your comments below
Coshocton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Body found in Coshocton identified as Columbus-...
|5 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|FEC reports show DeVos family gave $51K to Port...
|Feb '17
|Reality
|5
|Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Yeah yeh
|10
|English man wants a life change
|Jan '17
|Qwiktim
|2
|Devil's Den Waterfall (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|KJAKL5
|24
|Amish Communities Deal With Meth Problem | Ohio... (Aug '11)
|Dec '16
|DoctorWho
|6
|a Skins taking on top-ranked Pirates in regiona...
|Nov '16
|good season
|1
Find what you want!
Search Coshocton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC