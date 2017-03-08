Student in Custody after Coshocton Sc...

Student in Custody after Coshocton Schools Lockdown

The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office says it has a juvenile in custody after an incident at the high school Thursday morning. Both the high school and elementary school were placed on lockdown after a student allegedly made threats against the schools in an online post.

