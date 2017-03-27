ODOT Construction Kickoff
The Construction Kickoff for District 5 which includes Coshocton, Fairfield, Guernsey, Knox, Licking, and Muskingum Counties was held at the old Licking View Elementary School on in Zanesville. Public Information Officer Morgan Overbey said O.D.O.T. invited community members to hear about the upcoming projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Coshocton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Body found in Coshocton identified as Columbus-...
|Mar 10
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|FEC reports show DeVos family gave $51K to Port...
|Feb '17
|Reality
|5
|Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Yeah yeh
|10
|English man wants a life change
|Jan '17
|Qwiktim
|2
|Devil's Den Waterfall (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|KJAKL5
|24
|Amish Communities Deal With Meth Problem | Ohio... (Aug '11)
|Dec '16
|DoctorWho
|6
|a Skins taking on top-ranked Pirates in regiona...
|Nov '16
|good season
|1
Find what you want!
Search Coshocton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC