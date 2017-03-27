Devoted Christian Pens Book to Help Readers Discover the Wonders of Life
Long-time Presbyterian shares his life experiences to inspire and help readers see the beauty and goodness in everyday life. Dr. Friedli motivates Christians to seek God's guidance and care in order to find and experience the goodness in life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WebWire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Coshocton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|andrea from conesville
|Thu
|ino
|3
|Body found in Coshocton identified as Columbus-...
|Mar 10
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|FEC reports show DeVos family gave $51K to Port...
|Feb '17
|Reality
|5
|Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Yeah yeh
|10
|English man wants a life change
|Jan '17
|Qwiktim
|2
|Devil's Den Waterfall (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|KJAKL5
|24
|Amish Communities Deal With Meth Problem | Ohio... (Aug '11)
|Dec '16
|DoctorWho
|6
Find what you want!
Search Coshocton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC