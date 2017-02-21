Southeast Ohio jobs posted online drop between December and January -
A total of 6,043 jobs were posted online from December 14, 2016 to January 13, 2017 for southeast Ohio which accounted for 693 job ads last year. Counties observed by the OhioMeansJobs program were Adams, Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Coshocton, Gallia, Guernsey, Harrison, Highland, Hocking, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lawrence, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Vinton and Washington counties, according to data from The Conference Board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.
Add your comments below
Coshocton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FEC reports show DeVos family gave $51K to Port...
|Feb 7
|Reality
|5
|Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Yeah yeh
|10
|English man wants a life change
|Jan '17
|Qwiktim
|2
|Devil's Den Waterfall (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|KJAKL5
|24
|Amish Communities Deal With Meth Problem | Ohio... (Aug '11)
|Dec '16
|DoctorWho
|6
|a Skins taking on top-ranked Pirates in regiona...
|Nov '16
|good season
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Coshocton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC