Southeast Ohio jobs posted online drop between December and January

A total of 6,043 jobs were posted online from December 14, 2016 to January 13, 2017 for southeast Ohio which accounted for 693 job ads last year. Counties observed by the OhioMeansJobs program were Adams, Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Coshocton, Gallia, Guernsey, Harrison, Highland, Hocking, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lawrence, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Vinton and Washington counties, according to data from The Conference Board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.