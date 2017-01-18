OSHA cites manufacturer after inspection finds workers remain exposed ...

COSHOCTON A follow-up inspection by the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration found a casting and foundry facility operator continues to expose workers to machine and fall hazards at its Coshocton plant. On Jan. 17, 2017, the agency issued SanCasT Inc. three repeated, and four serious safety violations carrying proposed penalties of $235,879.

