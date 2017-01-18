OSHA cites manufacturer after inspect...

OSHA cites manufacturer after inspection finds workers remain exposed ...

Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

COSHOCTON A follow-up inspection by the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration found a casting and foundry facility operator continues to expose workers to machine and fall hazards at its Coshocton plant. On Jan. 17, 2017, the agency issued SanCasT Inc. three repeated, and four serious safety violations carrying proposed penalties of $235,879.

