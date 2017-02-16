OSHA cites Coshocton foundry for safe...

OSHA cites Coshocton foundry for safety hazards

Monday Jan 23 Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Federal regulators have found that a casting and foundry facility operator continues to expose workers to machine and fall hazards at its Coshocton plant. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has issued Sancast three "repeated" and four "serious" safety violations carrying proposed penalties of $235,879.

