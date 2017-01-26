Kevin Prater to manage Three Rivers B...

Kevin Prater to manage Three Rivers Bluegrass Festival

A new bluegrass festival is being launched in central Ohio, with popular singer and bandleader, Kevin Prater , at the helm. Billed as the Three Rivers Bluegrass Festival, it is scheduled for April 27-28, 2018 at the Coshocton Fairgrounds in Coshocton, OH.

