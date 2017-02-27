GateHouse Media buys Dix newspapers i...

GateHouse Media buys Dix newspapers in northeastern Ohio

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

A family-owned newspaper chain serving a large portion of northeastern and east-central Ohio has joined the GateHouse Media family, which owns The Columbus Dispatch, The Canton Repository, and about 50 other Ohio publications and websites. The Dix family announced today that it has sold Dix Communications to GateHouse Media.

