5 for Tuesday: Five articles in the Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, issue of The Daily Jeffersonian

2) Kimbolton woman jailed for felony investigation A Kimbolton woman remained incarcerated as of press time today on a felony investigation hold issued by Cambridge police after suspected illegal narcotics were found in her possession during a traffic stop Sunday night. 3) Crash downs power lines in Cumberland A two-vehicle accident Sunday evening left Cumberland residents without power for approximately five hours and sent one motorist to a Zanesville hospital with minor injuries.

