5 for Tuesday: Five articles in the Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, issue of The Daily Jeffersonian
2) Kimbolton woman jailed for felony investigation A Kimbolton woman remained incarcerated as of press time today on a felony investigation hold issued by Cambridge police after suspected illegal narcotics were found in her possession during a traffic stop Sunday night. 3) Crash downs power lines in Cumberland A two-vehicle accident Sunday evening left Cumberland residents without power for approximately five hours and sent one motorist to a Zanesville hospital with minor injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.
Add your comments below
Coshocton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08)
|Jan 16
|Yeah yeh
|10
|English man wants a life change
|Jan 1
|Qwiktim
|2
|Devil's Den Waterfall (Jul '10)
|Dec 31
|KJAKL5
|24
|Amish Communities Deal With Meth Problem | Ohio... (Aug '11)
|Dec 30
|DoctorWho
|6
|a Skins taking on top-ranked Pirates in regiona...
|Nov '16
|good season
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
|Trump's Scorched Earth...
|Oct '16
|AmericanWoman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Coshocton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC