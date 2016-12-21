Two Charged in Coshocton

Two Charged in Coshocton

Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: Whiznews.com

Coshocton County Sheriff Tim Rogers says two people have been charged in connection with a drug bust. Rogers says 22-year-old Wesley Reichman and 27-year-old Chasity Wright, both of the Coshocton area were taken into custody after a Tuesday morning raid.

