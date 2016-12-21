Snow Plows Out Clearing Roadways

Wednesday Dec 14

The Ohio Department of Transportation reports that road crews are still on roadways Wednesday morning clearing away our latest blast of winter weather. ODOT crews in District 5 which includes Muskingum County reports that anywhere between three and four inches of snow fell at district garages around our area.

