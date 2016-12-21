Ohio firefighters promote safety via ...

Ohio firefighters promote safety via Elf on the Shelf photos

Ohio firefighters aiming to promote fire safety during the holidays are turning to the popular Elf on the Shelf for help to spread their message. The Ohio Association of Professional Fire Fighters is sharing images on its Twitter and Facebook accounts that show the elf from the popular children's book visiting fire houses affiliated with the union.

