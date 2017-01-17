Missing Adult Alert issued for 65-yea...

Missing Adult Alert issued for 65-year-old woman

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 26 Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

A Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a 65-year-old woman who left a health care facility and did not return. Butler is a black female, age 65, is 5'3" tall, weighs 112, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coshocton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08) Mon Yeah yeh 10
English man wants a life change Jan 1 Qwiktim 2
Devil's Den Waterfall (Jul '10) Dec 31 KJAKL5 24
News Amish Communities Deal With Meth Problem | Ohio... (Aug '11) Dec 30 DoctorWho 6
News a Skins taking on top-ranked Pirates in regiona... Nov '16 good season 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 2
Trump's Scorched Earth... Oct '16 AmericanWoman 1
See all Coshocton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coshocton Forum Now

Coshocton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coshocton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Coshocton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,061 • Total comments across all topics: 278,049,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC