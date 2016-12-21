Man med flighted after Coshocton County accident

According to the Coshocton County Sheriff's Office 27-year-old Corey James Harris of Coshocton was traveling eastbound on State Route 541 on Dec. 30. Harris went left of center and struck Dalton Brock Jr. of Coshocton who was traveling westbound. Harris was removed from his vehicle and was med flighted to Ohio State University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.