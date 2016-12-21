Man med flighted after Coshocton Coun...

Man med flighted after Coshocton County accident

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Whiznews.com

According to the Coshocton County Sheriff's Office 27-year-old Corey James Harris of Coshocton was traveling eastbound on State Route 541 on Dec. 30. Harris went left of center and struck Dalton Brock Jr. of Coshocton who was traveling westbound. Harris was removed from his vehicle and was med flighted to Ohio State University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coshocton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Devil's Den Waterfall (Jul '10) 1 hr KJAKL5 24
News Amish Communities Deal With Meth Problem | Ohio... (Aug '11) Fri DoctorWho 6
News a Skins taking on top-ranked Pirates in regiona... Nov '16 good season 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 2
Trump's Scorched Earth... Oct '16 AmericanWoman 1
News Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08) Oct '16 god 8
Tammy Mercer Adams & Trudy Mercer Sep '16 Lol 1
See all Coshocton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coshocton Forum Now

Coshocton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coshocton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Coshocton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,958 • Total comments across all topics: 277,485,669

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC