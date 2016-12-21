46 years of Coshocton Community Choira s Christmas Concert
One of Coshocton's favorite Christmas traditions helped to ring in the holiday season Sunday afternoon at Coshocton High School. The Coshocton Community Choir has been putting on their Christmas Concert for 46 years.
