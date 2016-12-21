Confident a Skins playing familiar role in final four
Coshocton will be playing the underdog role in the D-V state semifinal against four-time defending champion Coldwater Saturday night. Fresh off regional wins over previously unbeaten Garaway and Wheelersburg, Coshocton will try its luck against the Cavaliers in the Redskins' second final four appearance in school history.
