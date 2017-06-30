Woman bitten by rabid bat near Corvallis, Oregon
The Benton County Health Department says the attack happened Sunday, after the woman noticed the bat acting strangely on a porch north of Corvallis. The Gazette-Times reports the Oregon State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory tested the bat Monday and confirmed it had rabies.
