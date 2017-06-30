Woman bitten by rabid bat near Corval...

Woman bitten by rabid bat near Corvallis, Oregon

The Benton County Health Department says the attack happened Sunday, after the woman noticed the bat acting strangely on a porch north of Corvallis. The Gazette-Times reports the Oregon State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory tested the bat Monday and confirmed it had rabies.

