TestAmerica Acquires CH2M Applied Sciences Laboratory

TestAmerica Laboratories, Inc., the largest traditional environmental testing firm in the world, has acquired the assets of Corvallis Oregon based CH2M Applied Sciences Laboratory , a deeply experienced leading full-service environmental testing laboratory. Founded in 1968, ASL offers a diverse range of environmental testing services with a compelling reputation in the market for high quality technical expertise.

