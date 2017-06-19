OSU pitcher, convicted sex offender, not picked in first round of MLB draft

Corvallis, Ore.- The Oregon State University pitcher expected to be a first-round pick in the Major League Baseball draft went unpicked Monday night following published reports revealing he'd molested a young girl when he was in his teens. Portland NBC affiliate KGW-TV has confirmed Heimlich pleaded guilty in 2011 to sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl when he was 15. The news was revealed after Heimlich failed to register as a sex offender in Corvallis.

