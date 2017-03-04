Oregon St's Luke Heimlich asks to be ...

Oregon St's Luke Heimlich asks to be excused from playing

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

In this March 4, 2017 photo, Oregon State pitcher Luke Heimlich delivers a pitch against UC Davis during an NCAA college baseball game in Corvallis, Ore. Heimlich, a standout pitcher for Oregon State's top-ranked baseball team, pleaded guilty to a single count of molesting a 6-year-old girl when he was a teenager.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corvallis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone have a real estate story involving Kip S... (Jun '06) May '17 Gabrialle 29
News Woman Found Shot Dead In Oregon Was From Russia Apr '17 BB Board 1
New Linn arrests and mugshots (Mar '14) Feb '17 da da 5
Brandon Bandy (Nov '09) Jan '17 Sad 2
Renting or buying from Kip Schoning? (Apr '06) Dec '16 Topchevy00 55
Cannery Mall (Aug '15) Sep '16 MarcoG42 3
Moving to Corvallis to attend OSU. Rent/job adv... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Joseph 1
See all Corvallis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corvallis Forum Now

Corvallis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corvallis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. U.S. Open
 

Corvallis, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,344 • Total comments across all topics: 281,766,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC