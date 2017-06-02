Marco Brewer, Corvallis 3-star OL, has Oregon State Beavers in 'top group' after offer
Top high school football prospects from the region compete at the NW Best Showcase at Lewis and Clark College in Portland, Ore. on Friday, June 2, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corvallis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenny Gibson
|Jun 17
|merril
|2
|Anyone have a real estate story involving Kip S... (Jun '06)
|May '17
|Gabrialle
|29
|Woman Found Shot Dead In Oregon Was From Russia
|Apr '17
|BB Board
|1
|New Linn arrests and mugshots (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|da da
|5
|Renting or buying from Kip Schoning? (Apr '06)
|Dec '16
|Topchevy00
|55
|Cannery Mall (Aug '15)
|Sep '16
|MarcoG42
|3
|Moving to Corvallis to attend OSU. Rent/job adv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joseph
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corvallis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC