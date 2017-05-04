Sheriff: Corvallis school board candidate took own life
The Benton County Sheriff's Office says 55-year-old Kenneth Real of Adair Village was found dead after he called dispatchers Friday and asked them to send deputies to a location near his home. The Gazette-Times reports the board has five open seats that will be decided in the May election.
