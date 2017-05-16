Quick Links: Caleb Saulo to Saints, Kendall Hill Transfers
Former Oregon State linebacker, Caleb Saulo, has been invited to rookie minicamp with the New Orleans Saints. Check out this article that talks more about the undrafted rookies the Saints signed and other players that they have invited to their rookie minicamp here .
