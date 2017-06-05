Oregon State Parks auctioning off 38-...

Oregon State Parks auctioning off 38-acre woodland to the public

Tuesday May 23 Read more: OregonLive.com

In a rare move, Oregon State Parks will auction off a 38-acre piece of property between Eugene and Corvallis with a stand of tall Douglas fir trees. Once a wayside, or rest stop, along Highway 99 West near Monroe, the woodland will go up for sale this summer, according to State Parks spokesman Chris Havel.

