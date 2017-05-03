Head to the bike trails to view this ...

Head to the bike trails to view this summer's eclipse

Riding your bicycle out a bike path could be the best way to get to out-of-the-way viewing spots for this summer's Total Solar Eclipse of 2017. The moon passes in front of the sun on Aug. 21, creating a dazzling corona that can be seen in a 70-mile wide swath across the US from Oregon to South Carolina.

