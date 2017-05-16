CU Buffs' Isaiah Oliver, Andrew Ghizz...

CU Buffs' Isaiah Oliver, Andrew Ghizzone finish in top five in...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 7 Read more: Buffzone

After beginning the day in first place, Colorado sophomore Isaiah Oliver slipped slightly to a fourth-place finish in the men's decathlon with 7,394 points Sunday at the Pac-12 Combined Events Championships in Corvallis, Ore. Oliver wasn't the only Buff in the top five, as junior Andrew Ghizzone made a strong finish top take fifth with 6,925 points.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Buffzone.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corvallis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone have a real estate story involving Kip S... (Jun '06) May 6 Gabrialle 29
News Woman Found Shot Dead In Oregon Was From Russia Apr 29 BB Board 1
New Linn arrests and mugshots (Mar '14) Feb '17 da da 5
Brandon Bandy (Nov '09) Jan '17 Sad 2
Renting or buying from Kip Schoning? (Apr '06) Dec '16 Topchevy00 55
Cannery Mall (Aug '15) Sep '16 MarcoG42 3
Moving to Corvallis to attend OSU. Rent/job adv... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Joseph 1
See all Corvallis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corvallis Forum Now

Corvallis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corvallis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Corvallis, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,144 • Total comments across all topics: 281,143,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC