CU Buffs' Isaiah Oliver, Andrew Ghizzone finish in top five in...
After beginning the day in first place, Colorado sophomore Isaiah Oliver slipped slightly to a fourth-place finish in the men's decathlon with 7,394 points Sunday at the Pac-12 Combined Events Championships in Corvallis, Ore. Oliver wasn't the only Buff in the top five, as junior Andrew Ghizzone made a strong finish top take fifth with 6,925 points.
