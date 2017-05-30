Body cameras create unexpected challenges for Oregon county
In this Wednesday May 3, 2017, photo, body cameras sit on chargers while Officer Karin Stauder and Officer Luther MacLean work on reports in the report room of the Corvallis Police Department in Oregon. For nearly a year, 55 body-worn cameras have been sitting in charging docks in the Law Enforcement Center in Corvallis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Corvallis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone have a real estate story involving Kip S... (Jun '06)
|May 6
|Gabrialle
|29
|Woman Found Shot Dead In Oregon Was From Russia
|Apr '17
|BB Board
|1
|New Linn arrests and mugshots (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|da da
|5
|Brandon Bandy (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Sad
|2
|Renting or buying from Kip Schoning? (Apr '06)
|Dec '16
|Topchevy00
|55
|Cannery Mall (Aug '15)
|Sep '16
|MarcoG42
|3
|Moving to Corvallis to attend OSU. Rent/job adv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joseph
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corvallis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC