Adroit leaders hand over the company reins
A decade after putting a transition plan into motion, owners Bob Mayers and Steve Lawrence are turning over ownership to CEO Tom Walker and President Jason Stranberg. "By design, we wanted it to seem seamless, for our clients, employees and subcontrators," Walker said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corvallis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone have a real estate story involving Kip S... (Jun '06)
|Sat
|Gabrialle
|29
|Woman Found Shot Dead In Oregon Was From Russia
|Apr 29
|BB Board
|1
|New Linn arrests and mugshots (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|da da
|5
|Brandon Bandy (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Sad
|2
|Renting or buying from Kip Schoning? (Apr '06)
|Dec '16
|Topchevy00
|55
|Cannery Mall (Aug '15)
|Sep '16
|MarcoG42
|3
|Moving to Corvallis to attend OSU. Rent/job adv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joseph
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corvallis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC