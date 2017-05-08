Adroit leaders hand over the company ...

Adroit leaders hand over the company reins

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

A decade after putting a transition plan into motion, owners Bob Mayers and Steve Lawrence are turning over ownership to CEO Tom Walker and President Jason Stranberg. "By design, we wanted it to seem seamless, for our clients, employees and subcontrators," Walker said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corvallis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone have a real estate story involving Kip S... (Jun '06) Sat Gabrialle 29
News Woman Found Shot Dead In Oregon Was From Russia Apr 29 BB Board 1
New Linn arrests and mugshots (Mar '14) Feb '17 da da 5
Brandon Bandy (Nov '09) Jan '17 Sad 2
Renting or buying from Kip Schoning? (Apr '06) Dec '16 Topchevy00 55
Cannery Mall (Aug '15) Sep '16 MarcoG42 3
Moving to Corvallis to attend OSU. Rent/job adv... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Joseph 1
See all Corvallis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corvallis Forum Now

Corvallis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corvallis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Corvallis, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,490 • Total comments across all topics: 280,877,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC