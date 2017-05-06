16-Year-Old Oregon Pilot Sets Her Sig...

16-Year-Old Oregon Pilot Sets Her Sights on the Skies

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 6 Read more: US News & World Report

The day 16-year-old Ruth McCullough soloed in a plane for the first time, she couldn't legally drive herself home alone. ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS - In this Tuesday April 4, 2017, photo, Ruth McCullough, a Junior at Crescent Valley High School, checks out a Cessna 172 at Corvallis Aero Service with her instructor Dallas Enger before a flying lesson at the Corvallis Municipal Airport in Corvallis, Ore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corvallis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone have a real estate story involving Kip S... (Jun '06) May 6 Gabrialle 29
News Woman Found Shot Dead In Oregon Was From Russia Apr 29 BB Board 1
New Linn arrests and mugshots (Mar '14) Feb '17 da da 5
Brandon Bandy (Nov '09) Jan '17 Sad 2
Renting or buying from Kip Schoning? (Apr '06) Dec '16 Topchevy00 55
Cannery Mall (Aug '15) Sep '16 MarcoG42 3
Moving to Corvallis to attend OSU. Rent/job adv... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Joseph 1
See all Corvallis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corvallis Forum Now

Corvallis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corvallis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Corvallis, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,921 • Total comments across all topics: 281,138,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC