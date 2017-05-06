16-Year-Old Oregon Pilot Sets Her Sights on the Skies
The day 16-year-old Ruth McCullough soloed in a plane for the first time, she couldn't legally drive herself home alone. ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS - In this Tuesday April 4, 2017, photo, Ruth McCullough, a Junior at Crescent Valley High School, checks out a Cessna 172 at Corvallis Aero Service with her instructor Dallas Enger before a flying lesson at the Corvallis Municipal Airport in Corvallis, Ore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
Corvallis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone have a real estate story involving Kip S... (Jun '06)
|May 6
|Gabrialle
|29
|Woman Found Shot Dead In Oregon Was From Russia
|Apr 29
|BB Board
|1
|New Linn arrests and mugshots (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|da da
|5
|Brandon Bandy (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Sad
|2
|Renting or buying from Kip Schoning? (Apr '06)
|Dec '16
|Topchevy00
|55
|Cannery Mall (Aug '15)
|Sep '16
|MarcoG42
|3
|Moving to Corvallis to attend OSU. Rent/job adv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joseph
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corvallis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC