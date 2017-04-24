Woman found shot execution-style in Oregon was from Russia

A woman who was found shot in the Oregon woods arrived in the United States last month from Russia and was having a relationship with the man arrested in her death, authorities said Monday. The identity of Anna Alekseyevna Repkina, 27, was released on Monday, a week after her body was found on a remote logging road near Alsea, a Benton County town about 110 miles southwest of Portland.

