Two Oregon men sentenced in elk poach...

Two Oregon men sentenced in elk poaching case

Corvallis, Ore. - Two Dallas, Oregon men were sentenced after prosecutors said they poached a trophy elk and left the carcass to waste An investigation concluded the two men took part in killing a 6 6 trophy elk in the King Valley area of Benton County.

