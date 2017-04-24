Robison to represent tribes on Watershed Enhancement Board
Jason Robison, natural resources director for the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians, will be the tribal representative on the Oregon Water Enhancement board . OWEB is a state agency that provides grants for taking care of local streams, rivers, wetlands and natural areas.
