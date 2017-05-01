Ricky Ortiz signs UDFA deal with the Baltimore Ravens
Ricky Ortiz has signed a free agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs after going undrafted in the 2017 NFL draft. Ricky Ortiz is a versatile athlete who has played full back, tight end, H-back and linebacker for the Beavers throughout his career in Corvallis.
