Oregon's cultural centers need lawmakers' support as federal cuts loom

40 min ago

The Oregon Legislature has the opportunity this session to act on Oregonians' shared beliefs, values and best interests by continuing to invest in arts and culture Art impacts people of all ages and from all backgrounds. The Portland Art Museum provides the space and resources that make that impact felt even more deeply through focused programs for children and people living with dementia, tours for visitors who are blind or partially sighted, and lectures for all.

