Lisa Sprick
Lisa Sprick is president of Sprick Roofing Co. Inc., Corvallis, Ore. An active member of NRCA since 1996, Sprick served multiple terms on NRCA's board of directors before serving as a vice chairman on NRCA's Executive Committee from 2001-03.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Professional Roofing.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corvallis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Linn arrests and mugshots (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|da da
|5
|Brandon Bandy (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Sad
|2
|Renting or buying from Kip Schoning? (Apr '06)
|Dec '16
|Topchevy00
|55
|Anyone have a real estate story involving Kip S... (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Topchevy00
|28
|Cannery Mall (Aug '15)
|Sep '16
|MarcoG42
|3
|Moving to Corvallis to attend OSU. Rent/job adv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joseph
|1
|Inefficiency of Kings Blvd/Harrison Blvd Inters... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|IndigoDragon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corvallis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC