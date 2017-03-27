Lisa Sprick

Lisa Sprick

Lisa Sprick is president of Sprick Roofing Co. Inc., Corvallis, Ore. An active member of NRCA since 1996, Sprick served multiple terms on NRCA's board of directors before serving as a vice chairman on NRCA's Executive Committee from 2001-03.

