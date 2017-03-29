In this Wednesday, March 29, 2017 photo, while the rest of her classmates hold a yoga pose Jessie Ryan, of Portland, pauses to spend some time with Quincy the goat during Goat Yaga class in Corvallis, Ore. less In this Wednesday, March 29, 2017 photo, while the rest of her classmates hold a yoga pose Jessie Ryan, of Portland, pauses to spend some time with Quincy the goat during Goat Yaga class in Corvallis, Ore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.