Dionte Sykes Decommits From OSU

Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: Building The Dam

Dionte Sykes, a 3 star receiver out of Mesa Community College was expected to join a talented wide receiving core in Corvallis, but it appears that will no longer happen. Sykes committed to OSU over offers from San Diego State and Utah State back in November and the big, physical receiver was expected to immediately help boost the Beavers receiving corps.

