Dionte Sykes Decommits From OSU
Dionte Sykes, a 3 star receiver out of Mesa Community College was expected to join a talented wide receiving core in Corvallis, but it appears that will no longer happen. Sykes committed to OSU over offers from San Diego State and Utah State back in November and the big, physical receiver was expected to immediately help boost the Beavers receiving corps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Building The Dam.
Add your comments below
Corvallis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman Found Shot Dead In Oregon Was From Russia
|10 hr
|BB Board
|1
|New Linn arrests and mugshots (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|da da
|5
|Brandon Bandy (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Sad
|2
|Renting or buying from Kip Schoning? (Apr '06)
|Dec '16
|Topchevy00
|55
|Anyone have a real estate story involving Kip S... (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Topchevy00
|28
|Cannery Mall (Aug '15)
|Sep '16
|MarcoG42
|3
|Moving to Corvallis to attend OSU. Rent/job adv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joseph
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corvallis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC