Albany redemption center sees surge of containers

Sunday Apr 30

Albany's BottleDrop Oregon Redemption Center has been bustling since April 1, when Oregon's deposit on cans and bottles doubled to 10 cents. The local facility received roughly 400,000 to 450,000 containers a week over the past year, but that's jumped to about 800,000 recently, said Jules Bailey, chief stewardship officer and director of external relations for Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative, which owns BottleDrop sites across the state.

