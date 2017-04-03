We did yoga with goats in Oregon and now you can too
On Monday, Lainey Morse's famous Goat Yoga had its inaugural class of 2017 at the Hanson Country Inn in Corvallis. About an hour before the class began, there was almost an emergency: Morse's goats escaped the enclosed area with a large tent where the class was set to take place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corvallis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Linn arrests and mugshots (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|da da
|5
|Brandon Bandy (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Sad
|2
|Renting or buying from Kip Schoning? (Apr '06)
|Dec '16
|Topchevy00
|55
|Anyone have a real estate story involving Kip S... (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Topchevy00
|28
|Cannery Mall (Aug '15)
|Sep '16
|MarcoG42
|3
|Moving to Corvallis to attend OSU. Rent/job adv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Joseph
|1
|Inefficiency of Kings Blvd/Harrison Blvd Inters... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|IndigoDragon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corvallis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC