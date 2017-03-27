That Makes Three: Four-Star Prospect ...

That Makes Three: Four-Star Prospect Alfred Hollins Commits To Oregon State

Heading into this week, Oregon State basketball's 2017 recruiting group, comprised of four-star prospect Ethan Thompson and three-star guard Zach Reichle, was viewed as a strong duo of talents who would come in and affect the Corvallis program from day one. However, after a big announcement on Tuesday, the newest batch of incoming Beavers may be hearladed down the road as the three-man class that changed the scope of Oregon State basketball as a whole.

