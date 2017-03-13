Police: Shooter in Corvallis park had...

Police: Shooter in Corvallis park had previous gun charges

In this Friday, March 10, 2017 photo, authorities respond to an initial report of a self inflicted gunshot wound near the Orleans Natural Area, in Corvallis, Ore. Police say a 31-year-old man who they believe killed a woman before turning the gun on himself was previously charged with gun theft.

Corvallis, OR

